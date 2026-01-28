Gujarat: Two inmates’ sons felicitated at Ahmedabad Central Jail under ‘Vikasdeep’ scheme

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Central Jail, on Wednesday, hosted a felicitation ceremony under the Gujarat government’s ‘Vikasdeep’ scheme, honouring the meritorious children of inmates, who have succeeded in competitive examinations and secured government employment.

The event was organised with the objective of encouraging the children of prisoners to pursue education and build stable careers despite the challenges arising from incarceration within their families.

Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) K.L.N. Rao presented cash awards and certificates to two young men whose achievements were highlighted during the programme.

One awardee is the son of Rajendrasinh Jadeja, an inmate lodged at the Ahmedabad Central Jail, who has been selected as an Unarmed Police Constable after completing the Gujarat Police Recruitment Board recruitment process for 2024.

The second awardee is the son of Surasang Solanki, a released convict from Rajkot Central Jail, who cleared the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board examination, and has been appointed as a Junior Clerk in the Gujarat Food and Civil Supplies Department in Surat.

Both recipients were awarded a cash prize of Rs 15,001 each, along with a memento and a certificate of appreciation, under the ‘Vikasdeep’ scheme.

The programme was held under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and was presided over by state DGP Rao.

Addressing the gathering, state DGP Rao said that prisons should not be viewed solely as places of punishment.

“A jail is not merely a centre for punishment but a school of reform. The prison department is continuously working to ensure that the children of inmates progress through education and competitive examinations and create a bright future for themselves,” he added.

Officials said the initiative is part of a broader effort by the state prison department to provide moral and material support to inmates and their families, particularly children pursuing studies.

Senior prison officials, including the Inspector General of Prisons, Ahmedabad Jail Superintendent, Gaurav Agrawal and Deputy Superintendent P.I. Solanki, were present at the ceremony along with jail staff and inmates.

The prison department also shared details of incentives distributed over the past two years under similar welfare schemes.

Under the ‘Ek Nai Ummeed’ scheme, 57 inmates across the state who passed Class 10, Class 12 and higher examinations were awarded cash incentives totalling Rs 74,057 on August 12, 2024.

Incentives were also extended to the children of convicted inmates, with 39 children of 38 prisoners receiving Rs 54,038 in November 2024, and 38 children of 34 prisoners receiving Rs 47,538 in June 2025.

Additionally, on January 22, cash incentives totalling Rs 11,500 were distributed to 10 children of convicted inmates, while a separate incentive of Rs 1,501 was awarded to one inmate on the same date.