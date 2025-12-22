Congress Demands Probe into Treason Case Alleging BJP Yuva Morcha President’s Involvement

Udupi: Udupi Block Congress President Ramesh Kanchan has issued a strong demand for a comprehensive and impartial investigation into what he describes as a serious case of treason implicating the district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha. The allegations stem from the reported employment of illegal foreign nationals at a resort purportedly owned by the BJP Yuva Morcha district president.

Kanchan sharply criticised the silence of Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, noting the MLA’s frequent accusations against the Congress party whenever instances of illegal foreign nationals being apprehended surface within the state. “Why is the MLA maintaining silence,” Kanchan questioned, “when illegal foreign nationals, who entered the country unlawfully, were allegedly employed at a resort run by his own party’s district Yuva Morcha president?” He further pressed the MLA on whether he would attempt to justify what Kanchan characterised as a grave case, potentially threatening national security.

The Congress leader alleged that BJP leaders, including the aforementioned MLA, consistently portray themselves as staunch nationalists while simultaneously branding the Congress as sympathetic to illegal immigrants. Kanchan asserted that these same BJP figures have conspicuously failed to condemn the actions of Prithviraj Shetty, the BJP Yuva Morcha district president, who is accused of employing foreign nationals lacking valid documentation at his resort, thereby allegedly endangering national security. “It is ironic,” Kanchan stated, “that BJP leaders, who claim to have taken a contract to protect national security, are unable to speak out against such an act of treason.” He further contended that this case lays bare what he termed the BJP’s “double standards.”

Kanchan also referenced a past incident involving the alleged illegal storage of firecrackers at the residence of a BJP youth leader in Brahmavar. He claimed that BJP leaders not only directly support illicit activities but also subsequently attempt to deflect blame onto the Congress party.

Referring to a separate recent development, Kanchan highlighted the arrest of two individuals from Uttar Pradesh – a state governed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, often touted as a strong leader by BJP supporters – for allegedly leaking confidential information about naval vessels while employed at the Cochin Shipyard in Malpe. He alleged that BJP leaders have remained silent even when individuals from that state are implicated in unlawful activities within Karnataka, raising concerns about the sincerity of their professed patriotism.

Given these circumstances, Ramesh Kanchan has formally urged the police department to undertake a fair and unbiased investigation into the serious allegations of treason surrounding the illegal foreign nationals apprehended at the BJP Yuva Morcha district president’s resort. He further called for a thorough probe into those who allegedly sheltered and employed these individuals, demanding that stringent legal action be initiated against all those found culpable. The Congress party, according to Kanchan, views this matter with utmost seriousness and believes a transparent and decisive investigation is crucial to upholding national security and the integrity of the legal system.