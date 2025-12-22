Udupi Gears Up for Grand Cultural Festival in January

Manipal: Udupi is set to host a grand cultural festival in the second week of January, with Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. issuing directives to officials to ensure comprehensive preparations for a vibrant and festive celebration. The directive was given during a meeting held on Monday at the district administrative complex in Rajathadri, Manipal, convened to discuss the organization of the Udupi Cultural Festival.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of formulating a meticulously structured plan to showcase the art, culture, and heritage of the Udupi region. A particular focus will be placed on encouraging and actively involving the youth in the festivities.

To enhance the celebratory atmosphere, Ms. Swaroopa directed that the main thoroughfares of Udupi city be adorned with decorative electric lights. She suggested seeking sponsorships to offset the costs associated with these arrangements.

Furthermore, the festival is envisioned as a platform to elevate local artistic talent. Ms. Swaroopa stated that the festival should serve as a stage for talented local artists from the district to exhibit their skills. The event will also feature performances by renowned artists from across the state and nation.

The Deputy Commissioner proposed a diverse array of programs to be held at various venues, including seminars, theatrical productions, dance recitals, musical performances, and other cultural events. She emphasized the need for collaboration with local organizations, institutions, and volunteers to ensure the success of these programs.

In an effort to maximize public engagement, Ms. Swaroopa suggested the creation and dissemination of short promotional videos through social media and other channels. She stressed that the festival should be organized as a grand public celebration, fostering a sense of community and shared cultural pride.

The meeting saw the participation of key officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Abid Gadyal, Deputy Superintendent of Police Prabhu D.T., Municipal Commissioner Mahantesh Hangargi, Sunil from Laughing Water Production, along with other district-level officers. Their collective input and cooperation are deemed crucial for the successful execution of the Udupi Cultural Festival. The festival promises to be a significant event on the region’s cultural calendar, drawing residents and visitors alike to celebrate the rich heritage of Udupi.