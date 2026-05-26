Congress downplays Karnataka leadership tussle

New Delhi/Bengaluru: The Congress high command on Tuesday downplayed the Karnataka Congress crisis and the leadership tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar.

After a day-long marathon meeting at Indira Bhavan in Delhi, national leaders maintained that the discussions were entirely focused on the upcoming Rajya Sabha and other elections.

They also refused to take questions from the media during the briefing.

Addressing the media outside Indira Bhavan in Delhi, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal made the statement in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala was also present.

Initially speaking to the media, Surjewala said: “General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar are all here and, on behalf of the party, a short statement will be made by Venugopal. At this point, we will not be taking any questions. I also request you, for heaven’s sake, to stop speculations.”

Venugopal stated: “AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, and I were part of the discussions. Today’s discussions were only concentrated on the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and Karnataka Legislative Council elections.”

“The speculations being made by the media are only speculation. There is no reality in them at all. Today, we discussed only the Rajya Sabha seats and the Council seats of Karnataka,” he said.

“The candidates for the Rajya Sabha and Council seats will be announced along with candidates from other states, such as Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. That is all we decided today. Nothing else,” Venugopal added.

Meanwhile, Congress sources stated that LoP Rahul Gandhi discussed the Chief Minister’s post in detail with both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Sources also claimed that Siddaramaiah was offered Rajya Sabha representation and the post of Deputy Chief Minister for his son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who is currently a Congress MLC.

LoP Rahul Gandhi also discussed a possible power-sharing formula, the sources said.

However, according to sources, Siddaramaiah declined the offer.

The high command has asked Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar to wait for some more time, sources added.

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, who appeared elated, left without responding to the media.

He folded his hands and walked away from the spot into Indira Bhavan to meet Venugopal again for another round of talks.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “Only speculations,” before leaving.

Sources stated that he appeared upset and sad after the power-sharing proposal.



