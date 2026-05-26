Karnataka BJP attacks Congress over leadership tussle

Bengaluru: Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress government in Karnataka over the ongoing speculation surrounding the leadership tussle within the ruling party.

In a statement, Vijayendra alleged that the state administration had come to a standstill as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar remained engaged in a power struggle and lobbying activities in Delhi.

“The corridors of Vidhana Soudha are empty. My request to the people of the state is — do not look for governance in Vidhana Soudha. The Congress government itself has gone to Delhi on a deputation driven by its hunger for power to mark attendance before the high command,” he said.

He further mocked the Congress leadership crisis, stating that a solution to the party’s “global chair-wrestling problem” was being sought in New Delhi.

“They came to power only to fight over the Chief Minister’s chair and to sit in Delhi lobbying for positions. People now understand this clearly,” Vijayendra alleged.

The remarks came amid heightened political speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka following meetings between top Congress leaders, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, with the party high command in Delhi.

The Karnataka unit of the Janata Dal (Secular) on Tuesday criticised the Congress government over the ongoing leadership tussle in the state, accusing its leaders of prioritising power and positions over governance and public welfare.

In a post on social media platform X, the JD(S) alleged that Congress leaders were engaged in a fight for the “chair” while bowing before the party high command in Delhi.

“There is a scramble for the chair within the government and complete surrender before the Delhi high command. By neglecting the development of the state and fighting only for power, Congress leaders have shown that self-interest is more important to them than the welfare of Kannadigas,” the party stated.

The JD(S) further alleged that while farmers in the state were losing their land and suffering, Congress leaders were concerned only about safeguarding their positions.

“While farmers are shedding tears after losing their land, Congress leaders are worried only about protecting their chairs. Standing at the doors of the Delhi high command and sacrificing the interests of the state, these Congress leaders are unable to see the hardships faced by the people,” the party said.

The party also accused the government of compromising the self-respect of Kannadigas for political interests.

“The government, which has mortgaged the self-respect of Kannadigas, deserves condemnation,” the JD(S) added.

The criticism comes amid intense political speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka following meetings between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and the Congress high command in New Delhi.



