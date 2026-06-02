Congress high command set to finalise Karnataka cabinet ahead of Shivakumar oath ceremony

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Intense consultations over the formation of the new Karnataka cabinet continued in New Delhi on Tuesday, even as the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate D.K. Shivakumar is scheduled for Wednesday evening.

According to party sources, the Congress high command is expected to finalise the list of ministers who will take oath alongside Shivakumar by Tuesday evening following a series of meetings involving senior party leaders.

A meeting has been ongoing at the residence of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, attended by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Chief Minister-designate D.K. Shivakumar.

Sources indicated that the party leadership is keen on striking a balance between experienced leaders and fresh faces in the cabinet in an effort to strengthen governance ahead of the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections. As part of this strategy, around eight to ten new faces are likely to be inducted into the cabinet, a move that has reportedly caused concern among several senior leaders seeking continuation in ministerial positions.

The Congress leadership is also considering administering the oath to around 10 to 12 senior leaders in the first phase on June 3, with a cabinet expansion expected after the completion of the Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections.

According to sources, both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have already submitted their respective recommendations for cabinet berths to the party high command. The central leadership reviewed the lists on Monday and is now finalising the names after considering suggestions from both leaders.

Sources further claimed that the party is planning to reserve a majority of cabinet positions for leaders in the 50-70 age group while earmarking around ten berths for first-time ministers. Karnataka can have a maximum of 34 ministers, including the Chief Minister, under constitutional provisions.

The Congress high command has reportedly also conducted internal assessments and prepared a shortlist of leaders likely to be inducted into the cabinet as well as those who may be left out.

Discussions were also held regarding the future leadership of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), a position currently held by D.K. Shivakumar.

Meanwhile, several Congress leaders from Karnataka have camped in New Delhi and are actively lobbying for cabinet positions.

Speaking to reporters, former Minister K.J. George said the ongoing discussions were expected to conclude with the finalisation of the cabinet list on Tuesday.

“There is a meeting going on today, and the list is expected to be finalised. Tomorrow is the swearing-in ceremony. I am a worker of the Congress party, and whatever the high command decides, I am committed to it,” George said.