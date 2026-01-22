Congress leaders asked to refrain from raising party matters in public

New Delhi: The Congress high command has made it clear that indiscipline and public airing of party issues would not be tolerated.

The directions were issued after a meeting of senior party leaders at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, chaired by him and attended by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, general secretary in charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel, senior leader Ambika Soni and others.

From Punjab, the meeting was attended by PCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Congress Incharge (Rajasthan) Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Vijay Inder Singla, Rana KP Singh and Dr Amar Singh.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, KC Venugopal said the discussions lasted for nearly three hours, and all leaders from Punjab put forward their views. He said the meeting was fruitful and focused on strengthening the party.

Venugopal said leaders had been asked to maintain complete discipline and avoid making statements in the media or on social media on internal matters, which should be raised only on party platforms. Clear directions have been issued to refrain from such statements, he added.

“There is no question of any leadership change in Punjab,” Venugopal said while replying to a question.

Responding to a question on reports that around 30 leaders from Punjab had sought an appointment with the high command, Venugopal said there was nothing wrong with leaders meeting the leadership in their individual capacity.

However, he categorically said “groupism” would not be tolerated at any cost. He said Kharge and Rahul Gandhi would be visiting Punjab for programmes, where leaders could meet them.

On representation to Dalits, Venugopal said the party was committed to giving due representation to marginalised sections, including SCs, STs, OBCs and economically weaker sections from the general category across the country.

Emphasising unity, Venugopal said, “The Congress party is one. We are together, and we will remain together. Everybody is one. The Congress will fight the Punjab elections unitedly, and we will win with the support of the people of Punjab, ‘Araam Se’.”

Bhupesh Baghel said the discussions reflected strong public sentiment in Punjab in favour of the Congress forming the government.

He reiterated that no groupism or indiscipline of any kind would be tolerated and said the party would fight the elections under collective leadership, with Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi as the faces.