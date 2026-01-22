RJD alleges conspiracy after Tejashwi Yadav’s security downgraded

Patna: Bihar State Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed on Thursday strongly objected to the alleged reduction in security arrangements for Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, calling it a deliberate attempt by the NDA government to suppress the opposition’s voice.

Ejaz Ahmed said the manner in which the NDA government is acting reflects an anti-democratic mindset and claimed that the move is part of a conspiracy to weaken the opposition even before it launches agitation and protest programs.

“Reducing Tejashwi Yadav’s security even before the opposition’s struggle and agitation clearly shows the government’s nervousness and uneasiness,” Ejaz Ahmed said.

He alleged that Tejashwi Yadav has been consistently holding the government accountable on key public issues, which has created discomfort among ruling party leaders.

“The government is uneasy because Tejashwi Yadav raises questions on employment, development, women’s safety, crime, and murders in Bihar. He has always been a people’s leader and will continue to speak in the public interest,” he added.

The RJD spokesperson also linked the alleged security downgrade to the ongoing political heat over the NEET aspirant death case in Patna, claiming the government is trying to divert public attention.

He alleged that the decision was taken out of political vendetta and questioned why several NDA leaders have been given higher security cover while the Leader of the Opposition has been downgraded.

“Why are BJP and JDU leaders being given Z-plus security, while the Leader of the Opposition’s security has been reduced to Y+? This is unjustified,” Ejaz Ahmed said.

As per the revised security list, strong security arrangements have been made for several ruling party leaders.

Several prominent BJP leaders and ministers have been assigned ‘Z’ category security, including Nitin Nabin, Mangal Pandey, BJP state president and MLA Sanjay Saraogi, and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh.

Under the ‘Z’ category, a large contingent of commandos and police personnel is deployed for protection.

Meanwhile, former Deputy Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has been placed under the ‘Y+’ category security. Union Minister Giriraj Singh has also been assigned the ‘Y+’ category.

Officials said the changes were made on the basis of a security audit and current threat assessment.