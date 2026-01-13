Congress prioritises Rahul Gandhi over German Chancellor Merz’s Karnataka visit: BJP

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Tuesday, hit out at the Congress after the grand old party did not meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz while he arrived in Bengaluru but instead chose to prioritise the visit of the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru.

“Congress party creates a big furore when their leaders aren’t invited to a banquet hosted in honour for a foreign leader. But when a foreign leader visits their home state, they choose to please ignore such occasions to prioritise the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi,” the Karnataka BJP said in a post on X.

Karnataka Opposition leader, R. Ashoka, made the statement in this regard on Tuesday.

Taking to his X account while hitting out at the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for not meeting German Chancellor Merz in Bengaluru, Ashoka said, “Today, the German Federal Chancellor visited Karnataka — a moment of immense diplomatic, economic and strategic significance for our state. Any other responsible Chief Minister would have personally ensured that such a visit was accorded the seriousness it deserved — as an opportunity for investment, industry, employment and long-term growth for Karnataka.”

“But look at the situation today. While the German Chancellor landed in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar chose to be in Mysuru to receive Rahul Gandhi, who was merely transiting to Ooty.”

“Let that sink in. Welcoming the Head of the State from one of the world’s strongest economies was relegated to the back seat. Political loyalty and “high command pleasing” took priority over Karnataka’s global standing. This is not just bad optics — it reflects a deep disregard for the state’s interests,” Ashoka said.

“Karnataka deserves leadership that puts the state before the party, state’s progress before power politics, and global opportunities before political appeasement. Karnataka deserves better,” he added.

German Chancellor Merz and his delegation arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday, visited various institutions in the city, and departed from Kempegowda International Airport in the evening.

Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, M.B. Patil, bid a warm farewell to the German Chancellor and his delegation at the airport.

Earlier, Merz arrived at the Bengaluru International Airport on Tuesday along with his delegation as part of his visit to the city.

The German Chancellor and his delegation were warmly received by State Minister M.B. Patil.

Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta, Secretaries of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms K.G. Jagadeesh, Bangalore City District Magistrate G. Jagadish, Bangalore City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, Bangalore Regional Passport Officers, and officials from the German Consulate General in New Delhi were present.