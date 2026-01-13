Udupi: Inter-State Bike Theft Accused Arrested

Udupi: Udupi police apprehended two individuals for an inter-state bike theft near the Udupi Coastal Bypass. The arrests occurred on January 4th in Mukkam, Kozhikode district, Kerala.

The accused have been identified as Ashik Ansar, aged 19, and Altaf, aged 23, both residents of Ernakulam district, Kerala. Law enforcement officials have recovered the stolen motorcycle from their possession, providing crucial evidence linking the individuals to the crime.

The case began with a complaint from Nagachandra of Moodanidambur village, who reported his Rs 70,000 motorcycle stolen the night of December 28th after parking near the Coastal Bypass. Police registered the case and began an investigation.

Under the direction of Udupi DySP D.T. Prabhu and the guidance of Udupi City Police Station In-charge Inspector Mahesh Prasad, a specialized crime detection team was assembled to pursue the case. The team, led by Police Sub-Inspectors Bharatesh Kankanawadi and Gopalakrishna Jogi, comprised Prasanna C., Santosh Rathod, Mallayya Hiremath, and Shivakumar. Their coordinated efforts proved instrumental in swiftly identifying and locating the accused.

Further investigation revealed prior criminal records for both Ashik Ansar and Altaf in Kerala. Ashik Ansar has two registered criminal cases against him, including one count of house theft and one count of ganja consumption. Altaf has a more extensive record, with a total of five cases registered against him in Kerala, consisting of three theft cases and two counts of ganja consumption. The apprehension of these individuals and the recovery of the stolen motorcycle represent a significant victory for the Udupi police department in their ongoing efforts to combat interstate crime and maintain law and order within the region.