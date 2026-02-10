Congress pushes for early seat sharing talks as TN poll alliances gather momentum

Chennai: With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections expected to be held in April this year, political activity across the state has intensified, with political parties accelerating alliance-building and seat-sharing negotiations.

The focus has now shifted from preliminary discussions to concrete strategies, as major players begin laying the groundwork for what is likely to be a high-stakes electoral battle.

Within the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance, the Congress has taken an early and organised approach to the upcoming polls.

Nearly two-and-a-half months ago, the party constituted a special committee dedicated exclusively to handling seat-sharing negotiations and coordinating with alliance partners.

The move reflects Congress’ intention to avoid last-minute confusion and to secure a stronger presence in the coalition’s electoral plan.

Senior Congress leaders have urged the DMK leadership to begin formal seat-sharing discussions at the earliest.

According to party sources, early clarity on Assembly constituencies will help cadres prepare better on the ground, mobilise workers efficiently, and strengthen campaign outreach.

Delays, they said, could affect booth-level planning and weaken momentum at a time when rival alliances are already stepping up preparations.

The Congress has also proposed that leaders of the Secular Progressive Alliance — the coalition led by the DMK — should meet collectively and publicly demonstrate unity.

Party leaders say such a show of solidarity would send a strong message to voters and energise grassroots workers.

They point to the recent gathering of leaders from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Madurai as an example of how visible coordination can boost confidence among supporters and shape the political narrative.

Political observers say that early alliance coordination could play a decisive role in Tamil Nadu, where coalition arithmetic often determines electoral success.

Clear seat allocation, joint campaigning, and unified messaging are considered critical in preventing vote splits and consolidating support across regions.

As April approaches, the coming weeks are expected to witness intensified negotiations, strategy meetings, and public rallies.

With both the ruling alliance and the Opposition mobilising aggressively, Tamil Nadu’s political landscape is entering a crucial phase.

For the Congress, beginning seat-sharing talks early is not just a matter of strategy — it is a signal of readiness to play a decisive role in the battle for power.