Mangaluru: Man Arrested for Matrimony Fraud, Accused of Cheating Women of Lakhs

Mangaluru: Kavoor police have apprehended a man accused of serially defrauding women of significant sums of money under the pretense of marriage. The accused, identified as Sushanth Poojary, allegedly connected with his victims through an online matrimony platform.

According to the complaint filed, Sushanth Poojary established contact with the complainant via a matrimony website and subsequently married her on February 2, 2025, in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai. Following the marriage, it is alleged that Poojary induced the victim to part with Rs 6.60 lakh in incremental payments before absconding on November 15, 2025.

Investigations revealed a pattern of similar deceptions targeting multiple women, wherein Poojary allegedly promised marriage while concealing a prior marital commitment. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Kavoor Police Station under Crime No. 184/2025, invoking Sections 318(4), 316(2), 316(1), 336(3), and 340(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Following an investigation, the accused, identified as Sushanth Poojary alias Sushanth Ankush Poojary alias Sushanth G. Karkera (32), was located and taken into custody on February 5, 2026. During interrogation, Poojary reportedly confessed to having married a woman from Udupi in 2021 and to defrauding women in Udupi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Karkala, and other locations by soliciting large sums of money under the guise of marriage.

Poojary was subsequently produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

In connection with the same case, a resident of Mulki, identified as Bhaskar, was also arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting Poojary’s fraudulent activities. Bhaskar is accused of posing as a relative of the accused to gain the trust of the complainant’s family and facilitating the performance of marriage rituals in Mumbai.

Police investigations further revealed that multiple cases are already registered against Sushanth Poojary at Urwa Police Station in Mangaluru, Kota Police Station in Udupi district, and Arnala Police Station in Maharashtra. These cases include charges of cheating, theft, sexual offences, human trafficking, offences under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and violations of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.