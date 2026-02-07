Congress rift sharpens in K’taka over leadership issue, CM’s son targeted

Davanagere: Congress infighting in Karnataka is likely to intensify further, with Channagiri MLA and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar loyalist Basavaraj V. Shivaganga stating that the remarks of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son and Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah on the leadership issue should not be taken seriously.

The development is likely to escalate tensions between the Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah camps.

It may be recalled that Yathindra Siddaramaiah had stated that the party high command had not heeded attempts to change the Chief Minister and that his father would complete the full term. He made the remark in response to Basavaraj’s earlier statement that the high command should intervene to end confusion over the leadership issue in the state.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Basavaraj said his statements should be taken seriously as his vote counts in deciding the Chief Ministerial candidate, as he is an MLA, whereas Yathindra Siddaramaiah, being an MLC, does not have any such role.

“Why do you (media) consider his statements when he does not even have a vote?” he asked, taking a dig at Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

He alleged that Yathindra Siddaramaiah had been repeatedly stating that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would continue as CM for five years.

“The party high command has taken note of Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s statements. Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi are there. The party must clarify whether there is a power-sharing arrangement or not,” he said.

Basavaraj alleged that, as D. K. Shivakumar has stated, Yathindra Siddaramaiah had been repeatedly appearing before the media and making statements that were damaging to the party.

“We have a strong high command. Kharge sahib and Rahul Gandhi are there. The high command must immediately clarify the agreement. Otherwise, Siddaramaiah should clearly state that there is no agreement at all. Then none of us will raise any questions,” he said.

Referring again to the leadership issue, Shivaganga said his statements should be taken seriously as he has one vote, whereas Yathindra Siddaramaiah does not.

“Why do you consider his statements when he does not even have a vote?” he asked.

Basavaraj further claimed that an agreement had already been reached on sharing power for two-and-a-half years and said he had information to that effect.

He also claimed that Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar enjoys the support of 139 MLAs.

“Around 40 to 50 young MLAs like us are ready to do whatever D. K. Shivakumar asks. Even if he asks for our lives, we are ready to give them. According to the information available to me, a power-sharing agreement has been finalised,” he said.

He added that he had taken a vow that D. K. Shivakumar should become Chief Minister.

“I am observing a vow by wearing a sacred thread and making a commitment. Our high command is very strong. Wait and see, they will rein in Yathindra Siddaramaiah,” he said.

Shivaganga also said he welcomed the notice issued to him and added that he was not spared merely because he is the Chief Minister’s son.

“Even ministers have been removed for speaking against the high command. Therefore, everything is being closely watched by the high command,” he added.