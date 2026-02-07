Indian Army’s Southern Command honours personnel and units at investiture ceremony in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: The two-day Southern Command Investiture Ceremony concluded in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Saturday, during which gallantry, distinguished service and professional excellence were formally recognised across the Indian Armed Forces and associated establishments.

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Command, presented awards to 34 personnel for acts of valour, courage and distinguished service to the nation.

Thirty-three units were also honoured with the “GOC-in-C, Southern Command Unit Citation” for operational excellence, professional achievement and consistent performance in the execution of assigned roles.

The ceremony commenced with a ceremonial Guard of Honour for the Army Commander, conducted in accordance with long-standing traditions of the Indian Army.

Addressing the gathering, Lieutenant General Seth said the investiture recognised exceptional courage, professionalism and selfless service, while drawing inspiration from the sacrifices of fallen soldiers and the enduring legacy of veterans.

He referred to the high level of operational readiness maintained by Southern Command and highlighted jointmanship and multi-domain capabilities demonstrated during recent operations and exercises.

He reaffirmed the Southern Command’s commitment to sustained operational preparedness, technological modernisation and inter-agency coordination to strengthen integrated capabilities in support of national security.

As part of the programme, Veteran Achievers Awards were presented to former service personnel for notable contributions made after retirement in a range of fields.

A weapon and equipment display was also organised, showcasing systems and platforms aligned with the Army’s modernisation efforts and its stated Decade of Transformation.

Jayesh Patel, Deputy Executive Engineer of the Ahmedabad Cantonment Board, was conferred the Achieving Excellence Award in recognition of his long and dedicated service.

Patel has completed 37 years with the Cantonment Board, during which he has been associated with a range of civic and engineering responsibilities.

The award acknowledged his professional conduct, sustained commitment to duty and contribution to organisational standards for nearly more than four decades.

A Certificate of Commendation was awarded to Wing Commander Dharmendra Sharma (Retd.), a veteran of the Indian Air Force.

Commissioned in 1991, IAF Wing Commander Sharma served for 25 years before taking voluntary retirement in 2016, during which he received commendations from senior Air Force leadership.

The officials noted his continued contribution to the nation after retirement, describing his work as an example of devotion to duty and responsible citizenship.

Following his retirement, IAF Wing Commander Sharma has been engaged in environmental conservation and social initiatives through the ARC Foundation, where he serves as Founder and Managing Trustee.

His work has included large-scale tree plantation drives, waste management and composting initiatives, support for education of underprivileged students, and livelihood programmes for rural women in Gujarat.

The ceremony was attended by senior dignitaries, defence officials, invited guests, Veer Naris and Veer Matas, and concluded in a solemn atmosphere reflecting the values of courage, discipline and selfless service.