Congress says new Karnataka Cabinet reflects balanced representation across sections

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday said that the induction of 13 ministers into the new Karnataka Cabinet, led by newly sworn-in Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, reflects a “good balance” of representation from various sections of society.

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said: “The balance of the new Cabinet is very good.”

“With 14 ministers, the Cabinet reflects a strong balance of representation in terms of regions and communities. From a leadership perspective, it is a good beginning,” he told IANS.

“I believe a sincere effort has been made to ensure representation for all sections of society,” he added.

Speaking to reporters after the swearing-in ceremony, Karnataka Minister U.T. Khader said: “Now the new Cabinet, under Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, has taken oath. I am happy to be a part of the Cabinet and we will work as a team, taking the suggestions and guidance of our former Chief Minister and former ministers as well.”

“So that, ultimately, our teamwork will benefit society, the state and the country,” he asserted.

Notably, Khader was the Assembly Speaker in the previous Karnataka government led by Siddaramaiah.

Newly sworn-in Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil said: “We were working in the ministry earlier as well. Now D.K. Shivakumar is heading the team, and he has his own dreams for Bengaluru and Karnataka.”

He said that all the ministers would support him because “Congress always believes in development and pro-people policies”.

“We will try to bring transparency to the administration and provide people-friendly governance,” he emphasised.

After taking oath as a minister, Ramalinga Reddy said: “At the time of the elections, we promised so many things to the public. Out of that, we have already fulfilled more than 50 per cent under the leadership of (former CM) Siddaramaiah. For the remaining promises, we still have two more years, and we will do them.”

“We have to fulfil all the assurances,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated D.K. Shivakumar on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.



