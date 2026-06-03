MRPL Spearheads Beach Cleaning Initiative for World Environment Day

Mangaluru: In observance of World Environment Day 2026, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), in collaboration with the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Mangaluru, successfully orchestrated a comprehensive beach cleaning program at Iddya Beach, near Surathkal. This significant environmental endeavor, held on June 2, 2026, underscored the organizations’ steadfast commitment to ecological preservation and public awareness.

The event featured the esteemed presence of Shri Rajshekar Puranik, Senior Environmental Officer (SEO) at KSPCB, Mangaluru, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Dr. Manju R., Environmental Officer (EO) at KSPCB, Mangaluru, participated as a special invitee, further emphasizing the initiative’s collaborative spirit. The collective efforts were bolstered by the active involvement of the Nagarika Salaha Samithi, Surathkal, under the leadership of Shri Satish Sadanand, whose community engagement proved instrumental. A vibrant contingent of students from Govinda Dasa College demonstrated commendable civic responsibility, joining forces with MRPL officials to execute the beach cleaning campaign.

Key representatives from MRPL present at the program included Mr. H.S. Rajeev, Group General Manager (HSE); Mr. Krishna Pillai Anil Kumar, Chief General Manager (HSE); Mr. Prasanna Kumar T., General Manager (HSE); and Mr. Rajendra Acharya, General Manager (HSE). Their presence highlighted the institutional importance placed on environmental stewardship within the organization.

The cleaning drive witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 150 volunteers, alongside dedicated MRPL employees. This collective mobilization aimed to address the pressing issue of environmental pollution and its detrimental consequences for marine life and the delicate balance of coastal ecosystems. The campaign served as a powerful platform to foster heightened awareness regarding these critical environmental challenges, advocating for responsible practices and sustainable living. Through this concerted effort, MRPL and KSPCB reiterated their dedication to safeguarding the natural beauty and ecological integrity of the region’s coastline for future generations.