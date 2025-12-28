‘Continuous work being done to promote Tamil language’: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded initiatives to promote the Tamil language in India and abroad, highlighting how children across regions are learning and taking pride in the world’s oldest language.

Speaking during his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister said, “I now want to share with you about an endeavour thousands of kilometres away from India, which is heart-touching. In Fiji, a commendable initiative is being taken to spread the Indian language and culture. Continuous efforts are being made at many levels to connect the new generation there with the Tamil language.”

He noted that Tamil Day was celebrated for the first time in a school in Raki-Raki, Fiji, in November, offering children a platform to openly express pride in their linguistic heritage. During the event, children recited poems in Tamil, delivered speeches and confidently showcased their culture on stage.

The Prime Minister added that similar efforts are underway within India as well. “Continuous work is also being done within the country to promote the Tamil language. A few days ago, the fourth ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ was held in my parliamentary constituency, Kashi,” he said.

During the programme, PM Modi also played an audio clip of children speaking Tamil and remarked on their fluency.

“You will be surprised to know that these children, who express themselves so fluently in Tamil, are from Kashi, Varanasi. Their mother tongue is Hindi, but their love for the Tamil language inspired them to learn Tamil,” he said.

He further explained that during this year’s Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi, special emphasis was placed on learning Tamil.

“Under the theme of ‘Learn Tamil – Tamil Karakalam’, special campaigns were also run in more than 50 schools in Varanasi. The results of that can be heard in this audio clip,” he added.

The fourth edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a cultural and educational exchange programme between Tamil Nadu and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, began on December 2 and concluded on December 15.

Launched in 2022, the initiative aims to revive and strengthen the ancient civilisational, linguistic and spiritual ties between Tamil Nadu and Kashi.

Emphasising the significance of the language, the Prime Minister said, “Tamil is the world’s oldest language. Tamil literature is also extremely rich. I had requested you to participate in the ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ in Mann Ki Baat. I am happy that today, in other parts of the country, there is a renewed interest in the Tamil language among children and youth — this is the power of the language, this is the unity of India.”