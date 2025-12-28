Social Activist Helen Fernandes from Udyavar Passes Away

Udupi: Helen Fernandes, a social activist from Udyavar, who had been serving in several organisations, passed away due to cardiac arrest on December 28. She was 64 years old.

She had been actively involved in the Congress party for several years, serving as the President of the Udyavar Rural Mahila Congress and a committed Congress worker.

Helen was a member of the Udyavar Friends Circle, which received the district Rajyotsava Award. She held several positions and served actively, most recently as Vice President of the organisation. She had also rendered services to various organisations of the Udyavar Church, particularly as a member of the parish council.

She is survived by three sons and a large number of relatives and well-wishers.