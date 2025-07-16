Controversy Surrounds Karkala Parashurama Statue: Calls for MLA Sunil Kumar’s Resignation Intensify

Udupi: The installation of the Parashurama statue atop Umikal Hill in Karkala has become embroiled in a deepening controversy, with allegations of deception and fraud leveled against Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar. Shubhda Rao, President of the Karkala Block Congress, has publicly demanded Kumar’s resignation, citing expert reports suggesting the statue is constructed of brass rather than bronze, as repeatedly claimed by the MLA.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Rao asserted that Kumar orchestrated a “well-planned deception” to sway voters in the 2023 Assembly elections. He alleged that for two years, Kumar consistently misrepresented the statue’s composition, thereby “betraying the religious sentiments of the public.” Furthermore, Rao accused Kumar of misleading his own government by inviting then-Chief Minister Bommai and other ministers to inaugurate what he characterized as a “fake statue.”

“This amounts to an act of treason,” Rao declared, emphasizing the need for Kumar to accept moral responsibility and step down from his position.

Rao reiterated previous claims that the statue was initially suspected to be made of fiber, stating, “We stand by that claim.” He challenged skeptics to inspect the lower portion of the statue at Umikal Hill, asserting that it still exhibits characteristics indicative of fiber construction. “Will the MLA now show us the bronze in the statue, as he previously claimed?” he questioned.

The Congress leader further highlighted the implications for government officials, stating that they are now facing formal complaints as a consequence of the alleged deception. “Officials have become scapegoats in the MLA’s political game,” Rao stated.

The press conference was attended by several prominent local figures, including Former Karkala Municipality President Subith Kumar, Municipal Member Vivek Shenoy, Karkala Youth Congress President Suraj Shetty Nakre, Block Congress Spokesperson Pradeep Beladi, and Udupi Youth Congress Spokesperson Manjunath Jogi.

The allegations have sparked widespread debate and calls for a thorough investigation into the matter. The controversy surrounding the Parashurama statue is likely to continue to escalate, potentially impacting the political landscape in Karkala and the broader Udupi district. MLA Sunil Kumar has yet to issue a formal response to the accusations.



