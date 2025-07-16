Kollur Temple Management Denies Fund Diversion Allegations

Kundapur: K. Babu Shetty, the President of the Management Committee of Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple, has issued a clarification refuting rumors circulating on social media that the temple’s income has been diverted to the state government’s treasury and that the government, which is allegedly incapable of even repairing potholes near the temple, is taking funds from the temple’s offering box (hundi).

He stated that the Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple, which comes under the Department of Religious Endowments, is an ‘A’ grade temple and is the second richest temple in Karnataka.

Temple Financial Details for 2023–24:

Income: Rs 68,23,06,285.09

Expenditure: Rs 41,63,93,569.28

Surplus: Rs 26,59,12,715.81

For 2024–25:

Income: Rs 71,93,37,864.66

Expenditure: Rs 40,58,19,652.63

Surplus: Rs 31,35,18,212.03

Total surplus over two years: ₹57,94,30,927.84

Amount currently deposited in nationalized banks in fixed deposits in the name of the temple: Rs 212 crore.

Usage of Temple Funds:

The temple’s income is utilized for: Daily operations and rituals, Annual festivals and development works, Salaries of staff, Free meal services for devotees (Annadana), Maintenance of a goshala (cow shelter) and Operating five high schools and one pre-university college affiliated with the temple, including free mid-day meals, textbooks, uniforms, and other facilities for students.

Clarification on the Road Issue:

He clarified that the road in front of the temple is a National Highway and is not under the jurisdiction or responsibility of the temple management for maintenance.

Legal Action Warning:

K. Babu Shetty emphasized that legal advice is being sought to take appropriate action against individuals spreading baseless rumors and misinformation about the temple on social media.