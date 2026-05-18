Court Imposes Rs 25,000 Fine on Vehicle Owners for Allowing Minors to Drive

Bantwal: In two separate cases of allowing minor boys to ride two-wheelers, the court imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on the respective vehicle owners.

On April 6, 2026, during a vehicle inspection at Melkar under the Bantwal Traffic Police Station limits, police found a minor boy riding a two-wheeler bearing registration number KA-19-HT-9694. Similarly, on April 28, 2026, another minor was found riding a two-wheeler bearing registration number KA-05-KG-6785 near B.C. Road.

Following the incidents, Bantwal Traffic Police filed charge sheets against the vehicle owners under Section 199(A) of the Motor Vehicles Act before the ACJM and JMFC Court.

After hearing the cases, the court ordered both vehicle owners to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 each on May 18, 2026.