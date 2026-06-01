Manipal: Notorious Rowdy Ganesh Detained Under Goonda Act, Transferred to Kalaburagi Central Prison

Manipal: In a significant move to curb criminal activities, authorities have invoked the stringent Goonda Act against Ganesh (32), a known rowdy-sheeter residing within the jurisdiction of the Manipal Police Station. Following his detention, Ganesh has been formally ordered to be incarcerated at the Central Prison in Kalaburagi, a measure aimed at ensuring public safety and maintaining law and order.

Ganesh, a resident of 4th Cross, Netajinagar, Badagabettu village, has an extensive and troubling criminal history. Records at the Manipal Police Station show a total of nine cases registered against him, painting a clear picture of his persistent involvement in illicit activities. These charges encompass serious offenses, including attempted murder, assault, unlawful assembly, atrocities against women, and theft. The breadth of these charges underscores the multifaceted nature of his criminal endeavors and the considerable threat he has posed to the community.

Investigations into Ganesh’s criminal past further indicate the complexities of the legal proceedings against him. According to official police statements, Ganesh has been acquitted in three of the aforementioned cases. However, four additional cases are presently under active trial in various courts, suggesting ongoing judicial scrutiny of his actions. Furthermore, two remaining cases are still under thorough investigation, indicating that the full extent of his criminal enterprise may yet be uncovered.

The decision to invoke the Goonda Act was not made lightly. It followed a comprehensive report meticulously submitted by the Superintendent of Police, Udupi District, highlighting the persistent threat Ganesh posed to peace and public order. Based on the compelling evidence and recommendations presented in this report, the District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner formally issued a detention order under the Goonda Act on Monday. This crucial legal action paved the way for Ganesh’s immediate apprehension. After his arrest, the accused was swiftly and securely transferred to the Central Prison in Kalaburagi. This facility was chosen to ensure his effective containment and prevent any potential disruption to the local judicial process or further criminal activities within the Udupi district. This action serves as a stern warning to other individuals involved in organized crime and reinforces the commitment of law enforcement to protect the citizenry.