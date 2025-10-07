CP Sudheer Kumar Unveils Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2025 Finishers’ Medal and T-Shirt

Mangaluru: The Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2025 marked a significant step forward in its preparations with the unveiling of the official finisher’s medal and T-shirt at a ceremony held at the Police Commissioner’s Office in Mangaluru. The event, scheduled for 2025, promises to be a vibrant celebration of Mangalorean culture and athleticism.

Race Director Mehwish inaugurated the proceedings, emphasizing the profound significance of this year’s chosen theme, “Pili.” Mehwish articulated, “The theme Pili is very close to our hearts. It reflects the energy of Mangaluru and the spirit of Mangaloreans.” The theme draws inspiration from the Pili Vesha, the traditional tiger dance of Coastal Karnataka, an integral part of the region’s cultural heritage. Mehwish further noted the marathon’s commitment to celebrating the diverse cultural tapestry of the coast, with this year’s event proudly embracing the Pili theme.

The unveiling ceremony was conducted by Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy, IPS, alongside DCP (Crime and Traffic) K. Ravi Shankar. CP Sudheer Kumar Reddy expressed his gratitude for being included in the event, stating, “I would like to thank everyone for making me a part of the Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2025. The Pili theme has come out beautifully, and hopefully, we will also take part in the marathon. I wish the organizers all the very best.” His participation underscores the importance of community involvement and support for events that promote health, fitness, and cultural awareness.

The event was attended by a diverse group of stakeholders, including event sponsors, members of the Mangalore Marathon Club, and other distinguished guests, highlighting the widespread support and enthusiasm for the upcoming marathon. The Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2025 is expected to draw participants from across the region and beyond, fostering a spirit of sportsmanship and community engagement while showcasing the unique cultural identity of Coastal Karnataka. The organizers anticipate a successful and memorable event, further solidifying the marathon’s position as a prominent fixture in Mangaluru’s annual calendar.