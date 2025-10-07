School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya to Host Spandana 2025 – Social Workers’ International Conference

Mangaluru: The School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru, through its PG Department of Social Work and Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), will host Spandana 2025 – Social Workers’ International Conference on October 9th and 10th, 2025, at the Maria Paiva Hall, Roshni Nilaya. The theme of the conference is “Transforming the Future of Aging: Advancing Elder Care and Support Systems in India and beyond.” This international gathering will bring together scholars, practitioners, and policymakers from across the globe to deliberate on the challenges and opportunities of an aging population.

The two-day conference also commemorates the Birth Centenary of Late Dr. Olinda Pereira (1925–2025), Founder-Principal of the institution and a pioneer in Social Work education in India. The Chief Guest of the event will be Justice N. Santosh Hegde, Former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, Former Solicitor General of India, and Former Lokayukta, Government of Karnataka, who will inaugurate the conference at 10am on 9th October 2025. The keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Leonard Machado, Public Health Consultant from New Delhi. Other eminent speakers include Dr. Supriya Hegde, Professor of Psychiatry at Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru, Dr. Arvind Kasthuri from the Department of Community Medicine, St. John’s Medical College, Bangalore, and Dr. Lavina Noronha, Director of Ave Maria Palliative Care and Coordinator of Mangalore Suicide Lifeline, among several other experts from academia and practice.

The conference will focus on sub-themes such as preventing elder abuse with strategies for protection and empowerment, mental health and well-being in later life through global perspectives and local solutions, and building resilient communities with support systems for aging populations in diverse contexts. The programme includes keynote addresses, panel discussions, paper presentations, and a thematic cultural show, providing a vibrant platform for dialogue, research, and professional exchange. Selected research papers will be published in a peer-reviewed journal.

Initiated in 2002 as Spandana – Responding to Realities, this annual academic and professional forum has grown into a pioneering initiative of Roshni Nilaya, uniting students, researchers, and practitioners in advancing social change and strengthening professional practice. Approximately 250 delegates are expected to participate. Further details and registration guidelines are available at https://www.sswroshni.in or through email at spandanacon2025@gmail.com.