Customs seize hydroponic weed worth Rs 48 crore at IGI Airport, two Thai nationals held

New Delhi: Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi, intercepted two Thai nationals arriving from Bangkok on flight AI-2356 after they crossed the Customs Green Channel, in a major narcotics seizure involving suspected hydroponic weed (Ganja), an official statement said on Saturday.

Acting on specific profiling inputs and suspicious travel indicators, Customs officers subjected the baggage of both passengers to detailed examination, according to officials.

Following this, a thorough physical inspection of the baggage led to the recovery of six vacuum-sealed packets suspected to contain Hydroponic Weed. Out of the total seizure, four packets weighing approximately 29 kg were recovered from the baggage of one passenger, while two packets weighing around 19 kg were recovered from the baggage of the second passenger.

The total quantity of the suspected narcotic substance recovered in the case is approximately 47.805 kg (net weight). Officials stated that the market value of the recovered NDPS substance is approximately Rs 48 crore, making it one of the most significant seizures at IGI Airport in recent times.

Customs authorities confirmed that both passengers were intercepted immediately after they crossed the Green Channel, which is designated for passengers with no dutiable or prohibited goods. The seizure was made following targeted profiling and intelligence-based monitoring by Customs officers deployed at the airport.

Officials also said that this is one of the highest seizures in recent times at IGI Airport, highlighting the scale of attempted narcotics smuggling through international air routes. The consignment has been seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and both individuals have been taken into custody for further questioning.

Further investigation into the matter is underway to ascertain the source, intended destination, and the wider network involved in the smuggling attempt. Authorities are also probing whether the seized narcotics are linked to an international trafficking syndicate operating through Southeast Asian routes.