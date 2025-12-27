CWC meeting underway at AICC headquarters; Siddaramaiah, Shashi Tharoor in attendance

New Delhi: Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday chaired a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi.

The high-level meeting, which is currently underway, is being attended by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and several senior leaders of the party.

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former MP Salman Khurshid, MPs Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Rajeev Shukla are among the prominent leaders present at the deliberations.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was also seen attending the meeting, despite his recent remarks that reportedly did not align well with the party’s official stance.

Congress leader Harish Rawat called the meeting “very important”. Speaking to the reporters, he said, “One cannot even imagine that in independent India, Mahatma Gandhi’s name could be removed from the MGNREGA. This is a completely unacceptable decision.”

Congress leader M. Veerappa Moily, speaking to IANS, said, “Very important issues concerning the nation will be discussed.”

According to sources, the CWC is expected to deliberate on the party’s strategy for launching a major movement against the VB G-RAM-G Act.

Discussions on the National Herald case, issues concerning the Aravalli region, and other key political matters are also likely to feature prominently during the meeting.

Meanwhile, amid the crucial CWC deliberations, a group of around a dozen protesters gathered outside the AICC headquarters in Delhi, demanding that Karnataka’s current Home Minister G. Parameshwara be appointed as the next Chief Minister of the state.

The protesters raised slogans and displayed posters in an attempt to draw the attention of the Congress high command.

The posters called for the elevation of Dalit leadership, with protesters asserting that the time had come to bring a Dalit Chief Minister to the forefront in Karnataka.