Udupi Diocese Condemns Attacks on Christians During Christmas as Assault on Religious Freedom

Udupi: The Catholic Diocese of Udupi has voiced profound concern and dismay regarding the recent surge of attacks targeting the Christian community across India during the Christmas season. The diocese asserts that these incidents constitute a blatant violation of religious freedom, undermining the secular principles enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

The Christmas festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, a figure synonymous with peace, love, and forgiveness, was marred this year by a palpable sense of fear and unease within the Christian community. Reports indicate that extremist elements perpetrated attacks in numerous states, including Karnataka, Kerala, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Odisha. These acts of aggression have cast a somber shadow over the festive season, inflicting deep anguish upon Christians who hold steadfastly to the constitutional values that define India as a harmonious and unified nation, embracing its diverse communities.

The Udupi Diocese acknowledged the Prime Minister’s participation in Christmas prayers at a church in Delhi. However, the Diocese highlighted a disturbing contradiction: concurrently with the Prime Minister’s gesture of goodwill, extremist factions across the nation were allegedly disrupting and attacking Christmas celebrations. The Diocese argues that the actions of these groups, who profess to be followers of the Prime Minister, effectively undermine the constitutional guarantees of religious freedom.

The Indian Constitution unequivocally guarantees the right of all religious adherents to practice their faith without fear or impediment. Any attempts to infringe upon this fundamental freedom are deemed unacceptable. The recent attacks and acts of violence against Christians during Christmas celebrations have transformed what should have been a time of joy and celebration into an experience of pain and fear. These incidents underscore the persistent vulnerability of minority communities under the current administration.

The Udupi Catholic Diocese is calling upon all state governments to prioritize the protection of minority communities and to vigorously prosecute extremist groups engaging in unconstitutional activities. Rev. Fr. Denis D’Sa, Public Relations Officer of the Udupi Diocese, stated in a press release that the national administration must issue unambiguous directives to all states, ensuring adequate security measures for the Christian community and its institutions. The Diocese insists that immediate and decisive action is necessary to safeguard the religious freedom of all citizens and uphold the constitutional values of India.