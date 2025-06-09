Dalit Girl Assaulted in Kundapur for Requesting Change; Atrocity Case Filed

Kundapur: Authorities have registered a case following an assault on a young Dalit woman employed at a medical shop in Mavinakatte. The incident, which occurred on Monday, involved allegations of physical violence and caste-based slurs.

According to reports, Yasmin, a customer at the medical shop, presented a Rs 500 note for a purchase. Lakshmi, the shop employee, requested a smaller denomination currency. When Yasmin stated she had no change, Lakshmi suggested an online payment option. This prompted an allegedly violent reaction from Yasmin, who is accused of attacking Lakshmi and using offensive language, including casteist slurs.

Udupi District SP Hariram Shankar visited the injured woman at the government sub-divisional hospital and inspected the medical shop in Mavinakatte. Speaking to the press, SP Hariram Shankar confirmed the registration of a case at the Kundapur rural police station. He stated that an investigation, led by the Kundapur DYSP, is underway, and assured that appropriate legal measures would be taken against the accused.