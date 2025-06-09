Kundapur Woman Missing, Scooter Discovered Near River

Kundapur: A 32-year-old woman, identified as Heena Kauser, a resident of Vitthalwadi, Kundapur, has been reported missing. Her scooter was discovered on the Kodi Bridge on Monday, prompting a search operation.

Ms. Kauser reportedly left her residence at 5:00 a.m. on Monday. Authorities believe she may have jumped into the river, as her scooter was found on the bridge along with a note.

The Kundapur police and fire department initiated a search operation, utilizing boats to comb the river from morning until evening. As of late Monday, no leads had been established. A missing person case has been officially registered at the Kundapur police station. Investigations are ongoing.