Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins ‘Shakti Walk’ at Kartavya Path on Women’s Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday led a special display of women’s strength on Kartavya Path by joining the ‘Shakti Walk – #SheLeadsBharat’.

The march was organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. Other participants included Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi, Union Ministers of State Anupriya Patel and Savitri Thakur and National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar.

The walk commenced from India Gate and covered a distance of nearly two kilometres before concluding at Vijay Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the initiative is an inspiring effort dedicated to honouring women, their leadership and their contributions to society.

The Chief Minister said that in today’s India, women are not only the foundation of families and society but are also emerging as strong partners in nation-building.

Under the leadership and inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women today are holding leadership roles at the highest levels and are excelling in fields such as science, administration, entrepreneurship, education, sports and defence, she said.

Chief Minister Gupta said that the ‘Shakti Walk’ is not merely an event but a collective pledge to honour and empower women.

“It provides an important platform to recognise the role, contribution and leadership of women in society,” she said.

She added that the strength, sensitivity and leadership of women are capable of guiding society towards a new direction.

The Chief Minister further stated that the day is not only an occasion to celebrate the achievements of women but also a moment to reaffirm the commitment to providing them with greater opportunities, security and respect.

She said when women are empowered through access to education, healthcare, employment and leadership opportunities, the progress of both society and the nation is ensured.

Nearly 3,000 women from various fields participated in the Shakti Walk. The participants included women from the armed forces, police, healthcare services, the sports community and government institutions, as well as grassroots workers such as Anganwadi and ASHA workers.

The walk brought together women representatives from more than 150 ministries, departments and organisations on a common platform.

Special 2D and 3D installations were placed along Kartavya Path to showcase women’s contributions. The installations were themed ‘She Inspires Bharat’, ‘She Connects Bharat’, ‘She Governs Bharat’, ‘She Innovates Bharat’, ‘She Empowers Bharat’ and ‘She Nurtures Bharat’, highlighting the achievements and roles of women across different sectors.

A cultural programme dedicated to national pride was also presented at India Gate by the Sangeet Natak Akademi.

After completing the Shakti Walk, participants were presented with participation medals in recognition of their enthusiasm and participation.