Moodbidri Varado Commemorates International Women’s Day with Multifaceted Celebration

Moodbidri: The Moodbidri Stree Sanghatan orchestrated a vibrant commemoration of International Women’s Day on March 8th at the Corpus Christi Church Hall in Moodbidri. The event served as a confluence point for members representing 14 units of the Moodbidri Varado, fostering a day characterized by introspective contemplation, acknowledgment of contributions, and a reinvigorated dedication to community service.

Prior to the commencement of the formal stage programme, attendees participated in a diverse array of competitions, including vocal performances and poetic recitations.

Subsequently, Vijetha Pinky D’Sa, a former Civil Court Judge, delivered an insightful discourse on safeguarding children from the potential perils of social media. D’Sa highlighted the increasing prevalence of social media and online gaming addiction among contemporary youth.

“In today’s fiercely competitive landscape, proficiency in Artificial Intelligence and modern technology is indispensable. Illustratively, Dhruv Rathee, a prominent YouTuber, amasses substantial earnings through digital platforms via his informative and widely disseminated videos. In the foreseeable future, individuals lacking expertise in AI and modern technology may encounter significant challenges in achieving success,” she asserted.

D’Sa also cautioned against the potential for excessive social media and gaming engagement to precipitate depression in children. She recounted a concerning incident involving three girls in Uttar Pradesh who reportedly took their own lives due to online gaming addiction, leaving behind notes expressing their fixation on Korean games. She further noted that social media addiction is not limited to children but increasingly affects adults, who often pursue fleeting viral fame with detrimental consequences.

In light of these concerns, D’Sa advised parents to vigilantly monitor their children’s digital habits. “Parents should consider delaying the provision of smartphones to children until they have completed their 10th standard. If devices are required for educational purposes, parents can permit temporary usage of their own phones. In cases where a tablet is provided, the installation of parental control applications is advisable,” she suggested.

She further recommended the placement of smart TVs in communal living spaces to facilitate family monitoring of usage. Parents should also be attentive to sudden isolation or behavioral changes in children, as even primary school students may be susceptible to depression. “Depression is a prevalent condition that necessitates prompt attention,” she emphasized.

D’Sa underscored the importance of parental modeling, stating that parents must curtail their own social media consumption if they expect their children to adhere to digital discipline. “Parents should educate their children on both the advantages and disadvantages of social media, enabling them to harness technology for success rather than succumbing to its misuse,” she concluded.

The stage programme commenced with an invocation, followed by a welcoming address delivered by Sabitha Rodrigues, President of Moodbidri Varado. Secretary Wilma presented the annual report, outlining the organization’s activities and accomplishments.

The programme was formally inaugurated with the lighting of the traditional lamp by DCCW President Gretta Pinto, accompanied by Fr Oniel, Vicar Forane of Moodbidri Varado, Spiritual Director Fr Elias D’Souza, and other distinguished guests on the dais.

Addressing the assembly, Gretta Pinto remarked, “A household thrives where a woman is content. In essence, every day is Women’s Day. Let us emulate Mother Mary as our role model. The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day is ‘Give to Gain’.”

She further elaborated that women’s empowerment is not about ostentatious displays of wealth or power, but about treating all individuals, regardless of socioeconomic status, with equality and respect. “For the past 65 years, our DCCW has been dedicated to empowering women. The organization will flourish when our women receive respect and recognition,” she stated.

Spiritual Director Fr Elias D’Souza was honored during the event. In his address, he emphasized the significance of unity, love, sacrifice, and patience in maintaining harmonious family relationships.

“Women possess remarkable patience, which is instrumental in sustaining families,” he observed. Drawing upon a personal anecdote, he cautioned against relying solely on social media for critical life decisions. “Do not base matchmaking decisions solely on photographs displayed on social media,” he advised.

He also commended the dedication of the members, noting that during his three-year tenure as Spiritual Director, he had witnessed their exceptional contributions.

Speaking on the occasion, Fr Oniel stated, “If you give a hammer to a man, he may use it for some work, but if you give it to a woman, she will use it to correct society.” He encouraged women to serve as exemplary figures for their daughters and emphasized that when women assume responsibility, instances of corruption are less likely to occur.

Prizes were awarded to the winners of the singing and poetry competitions, recognizing their artistic talents.

Vice President Gretta Fernandes expressed her gratitude with a vote of thanks, and Fr Deepak Noronha offered a blessing for the meal shared by all attendees, fostering a sense of community and fellowship.