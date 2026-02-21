Delhi govt rolls out CM Jansunwai Portal to streamline public grievance redressal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday launched the ‘CM Jansunwai Portal’ and a dedicated mobile application aimed at enabling residents to submit complaints and grievances through both online and offline modes, in a move to strengthen citizen engagement and administrative accountability.

Speaking at the launch, Gupta said the platform would allow people from every part of the national capital to directly communicate their problems to the government. “Today, on behalf of the Delhi government, we have launched the CM Jan Sunwai Portal and mobile app. Through both online and offline modes, the people of Delhi will be able to easily bring their problems to the government,” she said.

The Chief Minister added that call centres would handle submissions, supported by a comprehensive feedback mechanism and appellate authorities to ensure resolution. The initiative, she said, aims to listen to concerns from across the city and provide timely solutions.

Gupta noted that while physical ‘Jan Sunwai’ sessions would continue, the digital platform would enable citizens to register complaints from anywhere, improving accessibility, transparency and efficiency. She also said the government is developing a project monitoring system to track the progress of official initiatives and ensure their timely completion.

According to the Chief Minister, the Delhi government already offers 75 services online, which will now be integrated with the new portal to create a unified grievance redressal framework.

Commenting separately on protests by Youth Congress workers during the India AI Summit, Gupta termed the incident “extremely shameful,” alleging it reflected a “petty and anti-national mindset,” especially when the event had drawn global attention and participation from multiple countries.

Officials said the portal is expected to significantly improve complaint tracking, response time and transparency in governance, while providing citizens with a single digital interface to interact with government departments.