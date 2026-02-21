Police Apprehend Chain-Snatching Suspects in Swift Operation

Shirva: In a commendable display of rapid response and coordinated law enforcement, the Shirva Police successfully apprehended three individuals suspected of snatching a gold chain from an elderly woman in Kurkalu village, Shankarpura, Kapu, on February 21st. The suspects were taken into custody within a matter of hours following the reported incident.

The victim, identified as Helen D’Souza, 69, was engaged in tying jasmine flowers behind her residence at approximately 9:30 a.m. when the incident occurred. According to reports, Ms. D’Souza was accompanied by Geetha when the three suspects, including Anand, a former tenant, approached her under the pretense of inquiring about a rental room.

After a brief conversation and being informed of the unavailability of a room, the suspects allegedly proceeded towards the residence of Ms. D’Souza’s sister, Theresa, located nearby. Subsequently, at approximately 9:45 a.m., one of the suspects returned to Ms. D’Souza and requested her mobile phone number. While Ms. D’Souza provided the information, the suspect purportedly snatched a gold chain, weighing approximately 28 grams, from her neck.

When Theresa attempted to intervene, the suspects reportedly pushed her aside and fled the scene on a motorcycle. The estimated value of the stolen gold chain is Rs 3,50,000 (Indian Rupees). A formal complaint was subsequently filed at the Shirva Police Station.

Upon receiving the report, the Shirva Police Inspector and staff promptly initiated an investigation, examining all possible leads. A review of nearby CCTV footage confirmed that the three suspects arrived on a Pulsar motorcycle and perpetrated the crime.

The district control room was immediately alerted, and CCTV footage was disseminated to all check posts throughout the district. As a result of a coordinated naka checking operation, the Byndoor police intercepted the suspects within three to four hours at the Shirur check post. The suspects were then handed over to the Shirva police for further investigation.

The Shirva police successfully recovered the stolen gold chain and the Pulsar motorcycle used in the crime from the accused.

The detection operation was conducted under the leadership of Kapu Circle Inspector Azmath Ali, along with Shirva Station Officer Manjunath Marabada, Byndoor PSI Sunil Kumar, and police personnel Dayananda Prabhu, Anwar Ali, Harish, Yellalinga Suresh, and staff from Byndoor Police Station. We commend the swift and efficient response of the Shirva and Byndoor police forces in apprehending the suspects and recovering the stolen property.

The investigation is ongoing.