Delhi Police busts major cyber fraud syndicate providing mule bank accounts; 14 arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday busted a major cyber fraud syndicate involved in providing mule bank accounts used for siphoning off money through online scams and a gaming application operating from the national Capital. A total of 14 accused have been arrested in the operation, and significant recoveries have been made.

The police recovered Rs 79,000 in cash, 28 mobile phones, 17 passbooks, three laptops, and 23 ATM cards from the possession of the accused. The operation was carried out by a dedicated team of Police Station Cyber, South-West District.

According to officials, the syndicate was actively involved in duping innocent citizens through sophisticated online frauds, including fake investment schemes and part-time job scams. The accused used mule accounts opened across various bank branches to receive and transfer the proceeds of crime, making detection difficult.

A detailed technical analysis of financial trails, suspicious bank transactions, ATM withdrawals, and complaints registered on the national cybercrime platform led investigators to identify multiple mule accounts being used to channel fraudulent funds.

Further investigation revealed that the gang lured individuals via social media and messaging platforms, offering commissions in exchange for bank accounts, SIM cards, and ATM cards.

The police team, led by Inspector Pravesh Kaushik and supervised by ACP Sanghmitra and Additional DCP Abhimanyu Poswal, conducted sustained surveillance and multiple raids across Delhi-NCR.

The breakthrough came with the arrest of Mohd Faiz, who disclosed the involvement of his cousin Mohammad Fahad. Fahad’s interrogation led to further arrests, including Suveb Rabbani and other associates operating from Noida and nearby areas.

Subsequent raids in Faridabad, Noida, and Ghaziabad exposed a larger network. A key operational office of the syndicate was traced to Laxmi Nagar, where six accused were found running a gaming-based call centre linked to an online betting application. Investigators found that the defrauded money was routed through gaming accounts to conceal its origin and facilitate illegal transactions.

Police said the accused played different roles, including account suppliers, telecallers, and operational managers. One of the key accused, Mukul Malik, was identified as the leader managing the operations and was reportedly in contact with a mastermind known as “Hank.”

A case has been registered under FIR No. 47/2026 at PS Cyber, South-West District, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). At least 15 complaints on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal have been linked to the arrested individuals.

Further investigation is underway to trace other members of the network and uncover the full extent of the operation.