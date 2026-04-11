USA: MCA-EC Marks Completion of 16 Years—A Growing Home for Mangalorean Catholics in the East Coast

NJ/NY/PA/CT: The Mangalorean Catholic Association of the East Coast (MCA-EC) recently celebrated the successful completion of 16 years of service to the community. Since its founding in 2009, the association has evolved into the primary cultural and social anchor for Mangalorean Catholics residing in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. Driven by its core mission of Connecting People and Promoting Culture, the MCA-EC has become a vital space where heritage is actively lived, not just remembered, through a commitment to enriching the spirit with faith, the home with culture, and the world with charity.

United in Prayer and Purpose

Building on the momentum of its 16th-anniversary milestone, the association recently marked a historic first: the inaugural MCA-EC Easter Vigil Mass and Fellowship. The service saw the church reach full capacity, bringing together members from across the four-state region. This focus on spiritual renewal was echoed by Spiritual Director Fr. Ronald Machado, who encouraged the family of MCA-EC to “live as witnesses of His light and grace” during this sacred season of new beginnings.

The Vigil followed the successful “Spring Break with Jesus” Lenten retreat, which centered on the comforting promise, “I am with you always” (Matthew 28:20). The program provided a dedicated space for members of all ages to engage in spiritual reflections, worship, and community service, reinforcing the association’s commitment to faith as a foundational pillar of the community.

Preserving Roots Through Annual Gatherings

The annual summer picnic in June serves as a community highlight, with over 175 attendees gathering for an outdoor Mass before launching into spirited cricket matches for men and throwball for women. Children compete in sack and lemon-and-spoon races, while the day culminates in a lively community game of Housie, fostering fellowship among participants.

• Monthi Festh: This traditional harvest festival brought together nearly 400 members for a festive Mass and the symbolic flower offering to Mother Mary. Following the traditional Novem Jevon (communal meal), the community was treated to a rich cultural showcase. Members from each of the seven Vados took to the stage, performing traditional skits, songs, and dances that ensure the Konkani spirit remains vibrant across generations.

The Christmas Gala, the association’s main formal event, features a live nativity performance by youth, showcased vocals, and a curated buffet in a grand ballroom. Each family is gifted homemade Kuswar, reflecting Mangalorean Christmas traditions and strengthening community bonds.

A Close-Knit Community: The Seven Vados

To maintain an intimate, family-like atmosphere despite its expansive geographic reach, the MCA-EC is uniquely organized into seven distinct regional wards. These Vados act as a vital support system where neighbors celebrate life’s major milestones together:

• Bhagevonth Kutam Vado

• Divine Mercy Vado

• Fatima Vado

• Khursa Vado

• Moriye Vado

• Sacred Heart Vado

• Sangatha Vado

Philanthropy and Community Outreach

A core pillar of the MCA-EC mission is social responsibility. During recent celebrations, members and youth assembled 100 “Blessing Bags” filled with winter essentials for the homeless and prepared hygiene kits and sandwiches for the Missionaries of Charity in Newark, NJ. This commitment ensures that the association’s impact is felt both within the Mangalorean community and the broader local region.

Continuing the Journey: A Home for Our Traditions

As the association enters its 17th year, it does so with profound gratitude for the leadership that paved the way. Outgoing President Dileeni Monteiro, reflecting on the community’s strength in the recent newsletter, noted that the association’s vibrancy is rooted in the “warmth, unity, and spirit” of its members. She emphasized that through collective dedication, the association has successfully made a home for traditions in the United States, keeping the Mangalorean spirit “alive and thriving” for families living far from the homeland.

As this legacy moves forward, the new board is dedicated to nurturing MCA-EC as a close-knit community for all families, especially for young individuals on the East Coast, ensuring that Konkani customs and values continue to thrive across generations.

About MCA-EC

The MCA-EC is led by a volunteer board including Alan D’Souza (President), Cleon Monis(Vice President), Joy Santosh (Treasurer), Arlene Sequeira (General Secretary), and Shyna Quadras (Regional Coordinator). The association remains committed to being an inclusive and vibrant home for the Mangalorean Catholic diaspora.

For more information on how to become a member or to join the mailing list, please visit www.MCA-EC.org or contact info@mca-ec.org. Members can also join the community via the official MCA-EC WhatsApp channel.