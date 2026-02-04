Dense fog grips Delhi; low visibility procedures in place at IGI Airport

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR remained in the grip of cold and dense fog on Wednesday as winter conditions continued to disrupt daily life across the national capital.

Several areas reported low visibility during the early morning hours, leading to slower traffic movement and inconvenience for commuters. The combined impact of cold winds, fog and cloudy skies made mornings particularly harsh for residents.

Amid the prevailing weather conditions, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport issued a passenger advisory, confirming that Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) were in effect. In an official update, Delhi Airport said, “Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations continue as normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.” While flight operations were largely normal, passengers were advised to stay in touch with airlines for the latest updates due to the possibility of delays.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a latest bulletin, stating that moderate to dense fog is likely to prevail across many parts of Delhi during the morning hours on Wednesday. The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day, limiting sunshine.

According to the IMD, while most areas will experience moderate fog, isolated pockets may witness dense fog conditions, especially during early hours. Due to fog and haze, the weather department has issued a Yellow Alert for the entire city. Reduced visibility is expected to impact road traffic during morning hours, particularly on major roads and highways.

Authorities have advised commuters to drive cautiously and maintain safe distances while travelling.

In terms of temperature, Delhi is likely to record a maximum of 21 to 23 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may hover around 9 degrees Celsius. Over the past few days, minimum temperatures have ranged between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius, remaining below normal and intensifying the chill during early mornings and nights.

The IMD noted that cold conditions are likely to continue over the next few days, with foggy mornings remaining a regular feature. Residents, especially children and the elderly, have been advised to take precautions against the cold and remain cautious during foggy conditions.