KMC Hospital Mangaluru to Host ‘Let’s AVOID Cancer’ Program on February 7

​

Mangaluru: In a proactive effort to combat the rising incidence of cancer through lifestyle education, KMC Hospital Mangaluru has announced a comprehensive public awareness program titled “Let’s AVOID Cancer.” The event is scheduled for Saturday, February 7, 2026, starting at 4 PM at the hospital premises.

​The initiative, led by the hospital’s Comprehensive Cancer Care Team, aims to address common yet often overlooked lifestyle risks. The program will tackle critical health questions, including

● ​Smartphone usage habits in bedroom?

● ​Risks from microwaves, non-stick pans, and air fryers?

● ​The risks associated with hot food in plastic containers andwater in plastic bottles?

● ​The dangers of passive smoking, processed foods, aerated drinks, nail polish, lipsticks and other cosmetics?

​Expert Panel ​Attendees will have the unique opportunity to interact with a multi-disciplinary panel of specialists, HematoOncologist, Breast Specialist, Surgical Oncologist, Medical Oncologist, Child Cancer Specialist

​Who Should Attend? ​The program is designed for a broad audience, including the youth using all modern amenities including bottled beverages, fast & packed food, using smart phone, senior citizens, and those with a family history of cancer. It is also highly recommended for educators, parents, health advisors, and social workers who can help spread these life-saving messages within the community.

​Event Details & Registration

● ​Date: Saturday, 7th February 2026

● ​Time: 4 PM

● ​Venue: Ground Floor, Tower – 2, KMC Hospital Mangaluru, Dr. BR Ambedkar Circle.

​Registration is FREE but mandatory. Interested participants are requested to register by sending a WhatsApp message with their name and location to +91 90081 67071



