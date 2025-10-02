Deputy CM Shivakumar Attends Kudroli Dasara Celebrations, Lauds Grandeur of Mangalore Festival

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar Attends Kudroli Dasara Celebrations, Lauds Grandeur of Mangalore Festival

Mangalore: Karnataka State Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar visited Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple on Wednesday evening, where he participated in the ongoing Dasara celebrations and expressed his admiration for the scale and magnificence of Mangalore Dasara.

The Deputy Chief Minister’s arrival coincided with the sacred Bali Utsava, a significant ritual within the temple’s observances. Adhering to customary practices, Shivakumar performed the symbolic act of breaking a coconut on the chariot wheel following the deity’s placement on the chariot, thereby joining devotees in the Rathotsava, or chariot festival.

Shivakumar paid homage to the sanctum of Brahmashree Narayana Guru, the founder of the esteemed temple. He proceeded to have darshan of all the enshrined deities and offered his respects to Sharada and the Navadurga goddesses, who are prominently displayed in the Durbar Mantapa.

The temple administration bestowed upon the deputy Chief minister a Prasad, a sacred offering, and formally honored him during the visit.

In subsequent remarks, Shivakumar expressed his sentiments, stating, “It appeared that Goddess Sharada herself summoned me here, as I was uncertain about my ability to attend today. I consider it a privilege to visit this sacred site established by Sri Narayana Guru. I am greatly pleased to witness the grandeur of Mangalore Dasara.”

Temple President Jairaj H. Somasundaram extended a formal welcome to the deputy Chief minister, garlanding him upon his arrival. Also present were Temple Treasurer Padmaraj R. Poojary, Trustees Santosh Poojary, Krithin Amin, Kishore Dandakeri, Development Committee Chairman Devendra Poojary, members MESCOM President Harish Kumar, P.K. Gouravi, Deepak Poojary, and committee members, MLAs Ashok Kumar Rai, MLC Manjunath Bhandari, Rakshit Shivaram Beltangady, Inayat Ali, and Srinivas B.V., along with members of the temple’s administration and development committee.