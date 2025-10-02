Ist Test: Rahul is looking in very good shape and will surpass his personal best year of 2017, says Parthiv Patel

Ahmedabad, Oct 2 (IANS) Senior opener K.L. Rahul’s calm and composed unbeaten half-century on Thursday drew high praise from former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel, who believes the right-hander is in the midst of his finest year in Test cricket. Rahul’s 53 not out off 114 balls steered India to 121/2 in 38 overs at stumps on day one of the first Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium, trailing the visitors by just 41 runs.

Parthiv, speaking on JioHotstar’s lauded Rahul’s maturity. “KL Rahul was outstanding today; he carried on his form from the England tour. Before that series, there were concerns about his form, but I thought he took responsibility really well. It’s very important when a team is going through a transition that your senior players step up, and that’s exactly what KL Rahul did in England. Today, as well, he played the situation really well. The West Indies opening bowling pair was disciplined, and KL gave them the respect they deserved. He gave himself that time to settle, and once he was set, we saw him using his feet and rotating the strike.”

Parthiv added that Rahul looks more assured than ever. “He looks much more in control and settled now. I think that hundred against Australia A also gave him a lot of confidence, because when you head into a Test series after scoring so many runs, it makes a difference. It’s been an outstanding year for K.L. Rahul, his second-best after 2017. I think he will surpass that record this year because he is looking in very good shape.”

Rahul’s patient knock came after Mohammed Siraj’s incisive 4-40, which bowled West Indies out for 162. India had a strong start through Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal (36), before B. Sai Sudharsan fell for seven on debut at home.

Parthiv weighed in on Sudharsan’s struggles: “Sai Sudharsan looked a bit tentative today. He usually uses his feet really well, especially against left-arm spinners. With left-handed batters, we know that as soon as a left-arm spinner comes in, we try to rotate the strike and wait for the right ball to go after. But I thought Sai Sudharsan was probably feeling a bit of pressure to score big runs and secure that number three position. He just needs to stay calm.”

The discussion also touched upon Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling legacy. Parthiv praised his yorkers: “We’ve seen Jasprit Bumrah nailing those yorkers to perfection. He has that unique ability. It’s tough to play such deliveries. How many times have we seen him bowl those yorkers since 2013? For the last 12 years, I’ve been saying that no one can deliver yorkers like Bumrah, and he keeps doing it again and again.”

Fellow expert Darren Ganga echoed the sentiment, underlining Rahul’s growth. “KL Rahul is a classical player. The tempo that he has found as a batter allows him to be at his best, and to me, that comes with clarity about his role in this Indian team and his approach to Test match cricket.

“He discovered that rhythm in the series against England, and now you’re seeing a continuation of that. He’s very comfortable leaving the ball, getting accustomed to conditions, and adjusting to opposition bowlers. Technically, he is very sound, and he has built his style of play in Test cricket around his defence and judgement to leave. To me, that is smart batting, and I think this is the best version of KL Rahul, and you will see more of his best in the future,” he added.

With Rahul unbeaten and Shubman Gill (18*) solid at the other end, India will look to push ahead on day two and build a decisive first-innings lead.