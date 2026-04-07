Devotees throng Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Vaishakh Krishna Paksha Panchami

Ujjain: A massive gathering of devotees assembled at the globally revered Jyotirlinga shrine, the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Tuesday on the occasion of Vaishakh Krishna Paksha Panchami.

In the early hours of the morning, the traditional Bhasma Aarti was performed with full ritualistic grandeur. The ceremony began with a sacred Jalabhishek of Lord Mahakal, followed by a special adornment carried out strictly in accordance with scriptural traditions.

The Bhasma Aarti evoked intense devotion among the devotees as they witnessed the divine and captivating form of the deity. The temple echoed with chants of “Har Har Mahadev” and “Jai Mahakal.”

As per established custom, the doors of the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple were opened during Brahma Muhurat, the sacred pre-dawn period considered highly auspicious in Hindu tradition.

The Bhasma Aarti, one of the most distinctive rituals associated with the temple, is conducted by the Mahanirvani Akhada.

During the ritual, Lord Mahakal is believed to grant devotees Darshan in His physical and manifest form, symbolising a transition from His formless, unmanifest state.

After the conclusion of the Bhasma Aarti, the deity was again offered Jalabhishek and worshipped with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of five elements.

The Bhasma Aarti carries profound religious importance and is distinguished by the use of sacred ash prepared from the burnt wood of trees such as Gohari, Peepal, Palash, Shami, and Bel.

In keeping with longstanding tradition, women are not permitted to witness the Bhasma Aarti directly. Instead, they participate in the Darshan while observing the custom of covering their heads with an odhni or veil, a practice that continues to be strictly followed within the temple premises.