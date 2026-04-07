World Health Day: Striking sand sculpture at Puri Beach salutes frontline workers

Puri: Marking World Health Day, renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik on Tuesday created a striking sand sculpture at Puri Beach in Odisha, saluting frontline workers and spreading the message, “Together for Health, Stand with Science”.

The elaborate sculpture, standing approximately six feet tall, was crafted using several tonnes of sand and showcased Pattnaik’s signature style of blending art with social messaging. Assisted by students from his sand art institute, the installation depicted human figures symbolising unity, compassion, and the crucial role of science in safeguarding global health.

Observed annually on April 7, World Health Day aims to draw attention to pressing global health issues and inspire collective action toward improving public well-being. Pattnaik’s artwork served as a visual reminder of the importance of solidarity, scientific awareness, and shared responsibility in building a healthier and safer world.

Speaking on the occasion, Pattnaik emphasised the need to support science and strengthen healthcare systems in an ever-evolving global landscape. He urged people to adopt healthier lifestyles and contribute to the well-being of society. Through his sand art, he paid tribute to healthcare workers and others who serve tirelessly day and night for the betterment of humanity.

A globally acclaimed artist, Pattnaik has represented India in over 65 international sand sculpture championships and festivals, earning numerous accolades. He is widely recognised for using his art as a medium to raise awareness on critical social and environmental issues, including HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, global warming, terrorism, plastic pollution, and environmental conservation.

The theme for World Health Day 2026, “Together for Health, Stand with Science”, has been launched by the World Health Organisation as part of a year-long campaign celebrating the power of scientific collaboration. The initiative highlights key objectives such as the “One Health” approach, which recognises the interconnected health of humans, animals, and the environment, combating misinformation, and promoting scientific multilateralism through global cooperation.

World Health Day commemorates the establishment of the World Health Organisation in 1948. The WHO Constitution was signed in 1946 by 61 nations and came into force on April 7, 1948. Although the first observance took place in 1949, it was officially shifted to April 7 from 1950 onwards to align with the organisation’s founding anniversary.