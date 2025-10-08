Devotional Procession Marks Grand Finale of Marian Exhibition at St Anthony Ashram

Mangaluru: The two-day grand Marian Rosary exhibition held at St. Anthony Ashram, Jeppu, came to a devout conclusion on Tuesday, October 7, the feast day of Our Lady of the Rosary. The event concluded with a special Rosary prayer with the Ashram residents, followed by a beautiful candlelight procession attended by hundreds of the faithful.

The concluding day’s ceremonies began in the evening with the recitation of the Holy Rosary and the singing of Marian hymns alongside the residents of the Ashram. Following the prayers, the event coordinator, Rev. Fr. Ivan Madtha, delivered a sermon on the Word of God, calling upon the faithful to place their trust in God through the intercession of Mother Mary.

The highlight of the evening was the devotional candlelight procession. Devotees, holding lit candles, walked through the Ashram grounds, creating an atmosphere of deep reverence and piety as they sang hymns in honour of the Blessed Mother. The program culminated with Adoration and the Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.

The two-day exhibition was a resounding success in fostering devotion to the Mother of the Rosary. The event, meticulously organized under the leadership of Fr. Ivan Madtha and with the support of Rev. Fr. J.B. Crasta, Director of St. Anthony Ashram, attracted thousands of devotees, offering them inspiration for their spiritual journey.