Minister Madhu Bangarappa slams BJP for opposing caste census

Mangaluru: Minister for School Education and Literacy, Shivamogga District In-charge, and State Congress OBC Wing President Madhu Bangarappa has strongly condemned the criticism by opposition leaders regarding the state’s ongoing Social, Economic and Educational Survey known as caste census.

Speaking at a meeting of Karnataka Pradesh Congress backward class leaders held in Mangaluru on Wednesday, the minister stated that the deadline for the survey has been extended till October 18.

“As of Tuesday night, around 81 per cent of the survey work across the state has been completed. The progress stands at 38 per cent in Bengaluru, 68 per cent in Mangaluru, and 62 per cent in Udupi. There has been a delay in Mysuru due to the Dussehra festivities,” he said.

The minister clarified that teachers engaged in the survey work will be given adjusted leave facilities.

“According to the Right to Education Act, 220 teaching days are required, while currently there are 240 available days. Hence, even if leaves are granted, it will not affect the academic calendar,” he stated.

Targeting BJP leaders Prahlad Joshi, Pratap Simha, Tejasvi Surya, Ashwath Narayan, and R. Ashoka for opposing the survey, Bangarappa asked, “We have taken an oath under the Constitution. When the Constitution itself provides for such a survey, with what face are opposition leaders trying to oppose it?”

He further stated, “Senior leaders like former CM B.S. Yediyurappa and former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda have not spoken against the survey. I believe they clearly understand the purpose behind it.”

Defending the exercise, Bangarappa said, “This survey is not against any caste or religion. It is an initiative aimed at achieving equality based on human values, in line with the constitutional vision of B. R. Ambedkar. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is leading this effort to uplift the marginalised and oppressed sections of society.”

The minister also mentioned that technical challenges were faced in Mangaluru, Udupi, and Bengaluru regions, where around 15,000 to 18,000 residents were found to be temporarily unavailable as they are living abroad or relocated elsewhere. He added that the government will take appropriate action, as per existing rules, against those staffers refusing to cooperate with the survey.

Slamming the government over the caste census, the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, taking to X, stated on Wednesday, “There was no prior planning on how much time would be required to conduct the caste census. There is no clarity on what kind of questions should be asked in the caste census. The government has not thought about who will teach in government schools if teachers are assigned census duties.

“This caste census, being conducted without any preparation, framework, or clear objectives — merely for political gain — will be of no real benefit to Kannadigas,” Ashoka charged.

“Ten years ago, the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s government had already squandered Rs 150 crore in the name of a caste census. Now, once again, it is recklessly wasting Rs 650 crore of Kannadiga taxpayers’ money,” Ashoka underlined.