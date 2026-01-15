DGCA probing Air India A350 engine damage after baggage container ingestion

New Delhi: An Air India flight between Delhi and New York returned to the airport after the Iranian airspace closure impacted its route and later, an engine damage occurred as it sucked in a baggage container at the Delhi airport.

The incident occurred when the Airbus A350 was taxiing in dense fog at the airport, the airline said, confirming the damage.

The Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe into the incident and is trying to ascertain how a foreign object got lodged inside the engine.

“Air India confirms that Flight AI101, operating from Delhi to New York (JFK), was forced to return to Delhi shortly after takeoff due to the unexpected closure of Iranian airspace, which impacted its planned route,” said an Air India spokesperson.

“Upon landing in Delhi, the aircraft encountered a foreign object while taxiing in dense fog, resulting in damage to the right engine,” the spokesperson added.

During the incident, the plane was safely positioned at designated parking, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew on board, the airline added. The aircraft has been grounded for a thorough investigation and necessary repairs, Air India said.

This may cause potential disruptions on select A350 routes, the airline has warned, assuring that it is working on alternative travel arrangements and refunds for affected passengers.

“Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to our passengers and is proactively assisting them with alternative travel arrangements and refunds, as preferred. Safety remains the paramount priority for Air India, and the airline is committed to providing support during this time,” said the airline.

According to the preliminary probe, a BWFS (Bird Worldwide Flight Services) tug was transporting baggage containers to the Baggage Make-Up Area of Terminal 3.

During the movement, one wheel of a container dolly reportedly came off, causing the container to topple onto the taxiway intersection.

While the ground equipment operator moved away with the remaining containers after noticing the approaching aircraft, the fallen container was left behind and was subsequently ingested by the aircraft’s No. 2 engine, according to officials.