Railway stations makeover under Amrit Bharat scheme enthuses passengers in Bengal

Kolkata: The Indian Railways’ “Amrit Bharat Station Project”, is one of the world’s biggest programmes, for refurbishment and remodeling of railway stations across the country.

As part of the unprecedented initiative, the Central government has set out a target of revamping and modernising more than 1,000 railway stations across the length and the breath of the country.

In Bengal, many railway stations are slated to undergo makeover and this has brought cheers to train passengers as well as locals who see this step as a ‘revolutionary’ change in setting new standards of cleanliness and hygiene.

Previous such change was brought about after the launch of ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan’, a decade ago.

In Nadia district of West Bengal, Krishnanagar and Bethuadahari railway stations will see a major facelift under the Centre’s Amrit Bharat Station Project.

According to reports, an amount of Rs 27.5 crore and Rs 30 crore have been sanctioned for the Krishnanagar Railway Station and Bethuadahari Railway Station respectively.

The multi-pronged project will create modern infrastructure, improve passenger amenities and also make stations more user-friendly.

The redevelopment work is progressing at a rapid pace at both stations.

Once the project gets completed, the passengers will benefit from upgraded facilities, modern designs, and improved infrastructure.

In Sealdah district of West Bengal, Naihati station has been picked for redevelopment.

The crucial railway junction, connecting many railway routes, will see a complete turnaround in the near future, giving the train passengers a one-of-its kind experience.

The local residents of Naihati are overjoyed with the initiative while the small traders are optimistic about their ‘changing fortunes’ after station refurbishment.

Many passengers at Naihati station also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing this turnaround.

A passenger told IANS, “A huge plan is underway, and this is a good thing. It is good news for us. We are very happy with the great work that our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is doing for our country.”

Another passenger said, “It will definitely feel good for me and everyone else. If Naihati becomes an Amrit Bharat Station, we will get variety of services and benefits. This will drastically change our lives.”

Notably, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is a long-term plan to improve railway stations across the country.

Under this scheme, detailed plans are made for each station and the work is done in phases, based on each station’s requirements.

The goal is to make railway stations cleaner, more comfortable, and easier to use. This includes improving entry and exit points, waiting halls, toilets, platforms, and roofing.