Diocese of Mangalore Celebrates Solemn Chrism Mass; Bishop Saldanha Consecrates Sacred Oils Ahead of Holy Week

Mangaluru: In a profound display of spiritual unity and devotion, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, presided over the annual Chrism Mass at the Rosario Cathedral on Thursday evening, March 26, 2026. The solemn liturgy, traditionally celebrated across the universal Catholic Church as a prelude to Holy Week, prepares the clergy and the faithful to enter deeply into the Paschal Triduum—the sacred mysteries of the Passion, Death, and Resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ.

A central moment of the Chrism Mass is the blessing of the holy oils used in the administration of sacraments across all parishes throughout the coming year. Gathered around their Bishop, the unum presbyterium—the unified body of diocesan priests—also publicly renewed the promises made on the day of their ordination.

The significant diocesan event witnessed a massive gathering of the church’s leadership and community. Concelebrating the Eucharistic liturgy were key officials of the Diocesan Curia, including Vicar General Msgr. Maxim L. Noronha, Chancellor, Very Rev. Victor George D’Souza, Procurator, Very Rev. Jagadish Pinto, Episcopal Vicar for Religious, Very Rev. Daniel Veigas, OP, Judicial Vicar, Very Rev. Naveen Pinto, and Rev. Fr. Valerian D’Souza, Rector of the Rosario Cathedral. The cathedral was filled with all the diocesan priests, religious clergy, deacons, religious sisters, and a large number of the lay faithful.

Before the evening Mass, the diocesan clergy dedicated their afternoon to intense spiritual preparation. The priests participated in a period of prayer, reflection, and a recollection talk, followed by Eucharistic adoration and the Sacrament of Reconciliation, setting a deeply reverent atmosphere for the pivotal liturgy.

During his homily, Bishop Saldanha offered a profound theological exposition on the sacred oils. Drawing a crucial distinction among the three oils, he noted that while the Oil of the Sick and the Oil of Catechumens are blessed, the Sacred Chrism—a mixture of olive oil and sweet-smelling balsam—is solemnly consecrated. He explained that the very identity of a “Christian” is intimately bound to the word “Chrism,” derived from “Christos,” meaning the Anointed One. The Bishop emphasised that the consecrated Chrism is a powerful, visible symbol of the invisible grace of the Holy Spirit. It is essential not only for the sacraments of Baptism and Confirmation but also for the ordination of priests and bishops, as well as the dedication of altars and churches.

Connecting the fragrant balsam of the Chrism to the priestly vocation, the Bishop drew a striking analogy between physical and spiritual cleanliness. He stated that just as an unwashed body emits a foul odour, a heart tainted with malice loses its spiritual purity. He passionately reminded the priests that, through their anointing, they are uniquely called to carry the “fragrance of Christ” into the world.

The Bishop underscored that the clergy’s mandate is to bring the divine life, grace, and comfort of God to the suffering, the poor, and the sick. He concluded by challenging the presbyterium to consistently and faithfully preach the Word of God, noting that it is through the bold proclamation of the Gospel that this divine fragrance is imparted to a faithful congregation that earnestly desires to hear it.