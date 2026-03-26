Hands-On Temporal Bone Dissection Workshop Held at Father Muller Medical College

Mangalore: The Department of ENT and the Department of Anatomy at Father Muller Medical College hosted a two-day hands-on Temporal Bone Dissection Workshop on March 23 and 24, 2026. The workshop was for postgraduate ENT students and junior consultants from various medical institutions in Mangalore and Kerala.

The workshop was led by a dedicated organizing team, which included Dr. Vinay V. Rao (Organizing Chairman) and Dr. Adhyasha Surendran (Organizing Secretary) from the Department of ENT, and Dr. Varsha Shenoy (Organizing Secretary) from the Department of Anatomy. Dr. Kumaraswamy Krishnappa, of Basavangudi ENT Centre, Bangalore, served as the Course Director and Chief Guest for the event.

The workshop’s primary objective was to deliver comprehensive hands-on training and refine surgical skills in temporal bone anatomy, a critical foundation for performing intricate otologic procedures. The event successfully brought together esteemed faculty members and enthusiastic participants from across the region for two days of immersive learning and practical application.

The inauguration ceremony commenced with the traditional lamp lighting, presided over by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo (Director, FMCI), Rev. Fr. Michael Santhumayor (Administrator, FMMC), Rev. George Jeevan Sequeira (Administrator, FMMCH), Dr. Anthony Sylvan Dsouza (Dean, FMMC), and other distinguished dignitaries.

Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo expressed his gratitude for Father Muller Medical College being selected to host the workshop for the second time and extended his best wishes to all participating delegates.

Dr. Vinay V Rao, Professor and Head of the ENT Department, welcomed the attendees and underscored the program’s significant value. Dr. Adhyasha Surendran, Senior Resident in the ENT Department, delivered the vote of thanks. Dr. Sheon, a first-year postgraduate student, skillfully conducted the inauguration ceremony.

Throughout the two-day event, experienced faculty members led sessions that provided detailed anatomical orientation and explained surgical techniques essential for ensuring safe and effective ear surgeries.

Participants actively engaged in intensive hands-on dissection sessions, utilizing high-quality microscopes and instruments. Each participant received close guidance from experienced faculty, fostering a thorough understanding of anatomical landmarks and refined surgical techniques.

The workshop concluded with overwhelmingly positive feedback from attendees, who lauded the structured approach, expert guidance, and the invaluable opportunity for direct hands-on experience. The organizing committee extended its sincere gratitude to all faculty, staff, and participants for their contributions to the event’s resounding success.