Karnataka MLAs raise IPL ticket issue in Assembly, Speaker urges government to intervene

Bengaluru: The issue of tickets for Karnataka MLAs for IPL matches at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was raised in the Assembly on Thursday, with Speaker U.T. Khader urging the government to take up the matter with the authorities concerned.

Khader said that MLAs are currently being issued only one ordinary ticket, reportedly due to concerns that legislators often pass on their tickets to others, leading to overcrowding and management issues in the VIP gallery.

He pointed out that this arrangement was causing inconvenience and embarrassment to MLAs. “When an MLA goes to watch a match, the staff may not recognise them and may not treat them with due respect. As a result, many MLAs are reluctant to attend matches,” he said.

The Speaker suggested that the authorities be called for discussions and a clear policy be put in place. He recommended that at least four tickets be issued to each MLA and that proper arrangements be made to ensure they are treated with respect. His remarks were welcomed by legislators, who thumped their desks in support.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka alleged that the authorities would not comply easily and suggested that the government use its regulatory powers. He questioned the granting of CL-7 liquor licences at the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium during matches and the operation of bars at the venue. “Tighten the screws, and they will fall in line,” he remarked.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar responded that he would look into the issue.

Several MLAs noted that the IPL matches are scheduled to begin from March 28 and demanded that at least five tickets be provided to each legislator along with proper recognition at the venue.

Khader clarified that MLAs should not approach him for tickets and instead take up the matter with the Deputy Chief Minister. Some legislators also demanded the creation of a dedicated gallery for MLAs and ministers at the stadium to ensure proper seating and protocol.

Ashoka maintained that MLAs would continue to approach the Speaker on the issue.

Responding to the concerns, Shivakumar said he would speak to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President. “There is nothing wrong with MLAs asking for tickets to watch IPL matches in Bengaluru. I will convey that this is the direction of the Speaker and a submission from the Leader of the Opposition,” he said, assuring that the matter would be addressed.

IPL matches in Bengaluru begin from March 28, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The demand by MLAs has triggered a discussion on social media in the state.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Wednesday unveiled a memorial outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in memory of 11 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans who lost their lives in a stampede during the team’s IPL victory celebrations. He also paid floral tributes to the deceased.

The memorial has been constructed near the stadium premises to honour the victims of the incident that occurred during celebrations following RCB’s IPL title win.