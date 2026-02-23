Diocese of Mangalore Modernises Administration with New ‘My Diocese’ ERP Software Training

Mangaluru: Marking a major leap in administrative efficiency, the Diocese of Mangalore conducted a comprehensive training session for its new “My Diocese ERP” software today, February 23, 2026, at the Pastoral Centre, Bajjodi. The event was graced by the presence of the Bishop of Mangalore, signalling the high priority placed on the diocese’s digital transformation.

The technical training was spearheaded by Rev. Fr. Evan J. Gomes, SVD (ERP Coordinator), and his specialized technical team. Fr Evan provided an in-depth exploration of the software’s core features, focusing on basic system requirements, the mechanism for regular updates, and the simplified process for automated report generation. The team provided hands-on guidance, ensuring that the clergy and office staff are well-equipped to handle digital records with ease.

About My Diocese ERP

The “My Diocese” ERP is an IT initiative by the members of the Society of the Divine Word (SVD), India, Mumbai Province. It is a complete solution designed to manage dioceses, parishes, and ministries with ease and efficiency. Trusted by over 5 dioceses and 300+ active parishes, the software features:

Complete Family & Member Profiles: Centralised records with family links and participation history.

Sacramental & Contribution Records: Seamless tracking of Baptisms, Marriages, Burials, and donations.

Smart Financial Management: Integrated Tally support for annual budgets and pledges.

Online Mass Booking: A mobile app allowing parishioners to book intentions anytime, anywhere.

All-in-One Toolkit: Includes inventory, council management, cemetery records, and automated reporting.

Emphasising the long-term impact of the project, Rev. Walter D’Souza, Coordinator for My Diocese ERP, stated:

“This training is very useful for the effective use of the software in parish administration. It ensures that our clergy and staff are equipped with practical insights and tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of their respective parishes.”

The Bishop encouraged all participants to embrace this IT initiative, noting that the software is built to promote transparency and streamline documentation, allowing the church to focus more intently on its mission and ministry.

The logistical arrangements for the large-scale workshop were seamlessly managed by Rev. Fr Santhosh Rodrigues, Director of the Pastoral Centre. The session saw a robust turnout, including Parish Priests, Assistant Parish Priests, and Parish Office Clerks, all gathered to transition toward a more unified digital framework.