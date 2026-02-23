Youth Attempts Self-Immolation at Kalsanka Circle; Prompt Police Intervention Averts Tragedy

Udupi: A young man’s attempt to self-immolate at the bustling Kalsanka Circle in Udupi was thwarted on Sunday evening, thanks to the swift action of local law enforcement and a concerned citizen. The incident, which unfolded in a highly public area, triggered considerable alarm and disruption before the situation was brought under control.

According to preliminary reports, the youth, whose identity has not yet been officially released, arrived at Kalsanka Circle armed with a bottle of petrol. Witnesses reported that he proceeded to douse himself in the flammable liquid, declaring his intent to set himself ablaze. The motive behind this desperate act remains unclear. Authorities have indicated that they are investigating the possibility that the individual was either under the influence of alcohol or experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the incident.

Personnel from the Udupi Town Police Station, along with social worker Nithyananda Olakadu, were instrumental in preventing the self-immolation. Law enforcement officers, already present in the area to manage traffic, were alerted to the unfolding situation. Despite repeated attempts by the police to disarm the youth and confiscate the petrol, he reportedly managed to obtain more fuel and continue his attempt.

Eyewitness accounts suggest a tense standoff ensued as police officers attempted to reason with the individual and prevent him from igniting the petrol. The quick thinking and decisive actions of the police ultimately proved successful in averting a potential tragedy.

Following his apprehension, the youth was taken into custody and provided with counseling. Recognizing the need for a longer-term solution, authorities have arranged for him to be transported back to his hometown in Gadag, where he will presumably receive further support and evaluation.

The rescue operation was spearheaded by Town Police Station Sub-Inspectors Narayana and Gangappa, who were commended for their bravery and professionalism in handling the delicate situation. Their prompt intervention undoubtedly prevented a far more dire outcome.

Local authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attempted self-immolation to determine the underlying causes and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.